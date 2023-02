More than 100 people, responsible for building houses that collapsed during the recent earthquake in Türkiye, are wanted on charges of violating construction rules and regulations, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"A total of 131 suspects were found guilty of building houses that collapsed during the earthquake. One of them was arrested, while arrest warrants were issued for other 113. The search for the suspects is under way," he said.