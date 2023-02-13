Azerbaijani rescuers save five more people in quake-struck Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijani rescuers pulled five more people from the rubble in Türkiye, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend.

Following search and rescue operations in the badly-hit Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye, the rescue team of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations have so far found 51 people alive (out of which 17 are children), and the bodies of 618 dead.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.