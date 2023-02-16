Search, rescue operations in quake-hit Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye wrap up (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Search and rescue operations in the part of quake-hit Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye have wrapped up, Coordinator of the Central Asian and Caucasian regions of the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) Muhammet Hamza Nedimoglu told Trend.

A recent video footage shows the devastating situation that the province is currently in, following the quake and a number of aftershocks.

VIDEO:

"The area in the video was most affected by the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, hundreds of buildings were destroyed here. Only two people were rescued from the building in the video, the rest died. Currently, dozens of rescue teams, including Azerbaijani students in the search and rescue brigade of the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, are carrying out search and rescue work here. Starting today, we're completing efforts in this territory," he said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.