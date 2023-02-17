Türkiye relies on FSRU, wind plants to power quake-hit southeast

Türkiye mobilized its first publicly owned floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), as well as wind power plants to ensure southeastern provinces are supplied with gas and electricity after devastating earthquakes earlier this month, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes struck Türkiye's southeast nine hours apart, and severely hit northern Syria, razing thousands of buildings and inflicting major damage to pipelines and other energy infrastructure.

Gas supplies were halted as authorities and companies moved to restore damaged main transmission lines and electricity networks in the disaster zone. The supply has been restarted gradually to regions dubbed safe.

At least 56,000 buildings, containing more than 225,000 homes, were either destroyed by the quakes or too damaged to be used, according to the government. The region is home to some 13.5 million, or around 15% of the country’s population.

The government and dozens of aid groups have launched a massive relief effort. The government said Wednesday that more than 5,400 shipping containers had been deployed as shelters and over 200,000 tents dispatched.

The Ertugrul Gazi FSRU has proved to be critical, having supplied the disaster zone with gas at a time of bitterly cold weather that made rescue and humanitarian efforts difficult after the tremor.

Located in southern Hatay, one of the hardest-hit provinces, the offshore support vessel underwent examinations before it was rapidly put into operation to run at full capacity, state pipeline operator BOTAŞ said in a statement Friday.

Anchored at the port in Dortyol, the platform itself managed to meet the gas needs of the region after the disaster by supplying 28 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, its maximum capacity, the statement said.

Adding significant flexibility to the country’s energy supply chain security, Ertugrul Gazi boasts about 110 mcm of storage capacity. Its annual regasification capacity stands at 2.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) and can alone meet nearly 10% of Türkiye’s daily natural gas consumption.

The massive 295-meter-long (965-foot-long), 63-meter-tall vessel has pumped some 3.2 bcm of gas into the national transmission system since it was put into operation in late June 2021, BOTAŞ said.