US State Secretary arrives in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a visit in Türkiye, Vedant Patel, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson, said, Trend reports via his Twitter page.

«Secretary Blinken is in Türkiye to express our commitment to continue efforts in support of the Turkish government’s earthquake response. He will hear from humanitarian and response workers and convey the compassion of millions of Americans after the devastating earthquakes», he said.

Meanwhile, this is the first visit of Secretary Blinken to the country.

Blinken’s plane landed at the US base in Incirlik. He was met by US Ambassador Jeff Flake.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Blinken inspected the earthquake zone from the Turkish Air Force helicopter.