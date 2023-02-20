More than 6,210 aftershocks occurred following deadly earthquake in Türkiye - AFAD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. More than6,210 aftershocks occurred, following the deadly earthquake that hit Türkiye on Feb.6, Turkish Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"The earthquakes were followed by more than 6,210 aftershocks," the agency noted.

According to AFAD, there are currently 19,436 members of search and rescue teams from Türkiye and foreign countries working on the ground.

A total of 216,166 tents were set up in the disaster area, which were provided by the ministries and relevant institutions of Türkiye, as well as foreign countries and international organizations.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.