BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The number of injured as a result of the latest earthquake in the Turkish province of Hatay has reached 294, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to him, the condition of 18 of them is assessed as serious.

Earlier it was reported about three dead and 213 injured.

Two earthquakes of magnitude of 6.4 and 5.8 hit the Turkish province of Hatay.