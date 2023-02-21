Death toll from latest earthquake in Türkiye reaches four, another 294 were injured (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The death toll from the latest earthquake in Türkiye has reached four people, Trend reports citing TRT Haber TV channel.

According to the information, work is currently underway to rescue two people who remained under the rubble.

Earlier, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that 294 people were injured in the earthquake. According to him, the condition of 18 of them is assessed as serious.

Two earthquakes of magnitude of 6.4 and 5.8 hit the Turkish province of Hatay.