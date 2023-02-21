Latest footage from quake-hit Hatay in Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Following the deadly earthquake that hit Türkiye on February 6, a bridge in the Reyhanli district in the Turkish province of Hatay has fallen into disrepair, the Coordinator of the Central Asian and Caucasian regions of the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) Muhammed Hamza Nedimoglu told Trend.

"The part depicted in the video is part of the Hatay-Reyhanli railway. The road became like this after the earthquake on February 6th. The part of the territory connected by the bridge completely collapsed, and the road shifted to the right by 3 meters. Currently, repair work has begun in the upper part. Part of the path is not damaged. The breaking point is most noticeable here," he said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.