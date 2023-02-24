Turkish, Ukrainian presidents hold phone talks, discuss earthquake in Türkiye (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:57

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held phone talks, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The presidents discussed issues related to the earthquake in Türkiye and the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Erdogan thanked the Ukrainian president for supporting Türkiye in these difficult days.

He also expressed his readiness to provide all possible assistance in achieving a ceasefire, as well as a peaceful settlement in connection with the mentioned armed conflict, since the beginning of which a year has passed.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 23, 6.4-magnitude and 5.8-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.

Following the latest data, 43,556 have been killed as a result of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake.