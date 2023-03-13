4.7-magnitude earthquake rocks Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has hit Türkiye, Trend reports via the Turkish Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located in the Puturge district of the Malatya province.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10,02 km.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. As a result of the Türkiye earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.