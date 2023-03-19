Turkish intelligence eliminates PKK’s ‘finance’ point man in Syria

Mehmet Yıldırım, a senior figure of the PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing YPG, was killed in Syria in an operation run by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT). Yıldırım, known by his code name “Hamza Kobani,” was serving as the “finance official” of the terrorist group in Aleppo and Tal Rifaat, security sources said Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The sources told Turkish media outlets that Yıldırım was eliminated in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood of Aleppo on Feb. 24.

Yıldırım joined the terrorist group in 1986 and was engaged in its activities in Türkiye and Iraq before relocating to Syria in 2015.