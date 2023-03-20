Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Mudflow death toll in Türkiye reaches 20

Türkiye Materials 20 March 2023 20:48 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Mudflow death toll rises in Türkiye, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to the information, mudflow death toll in Sanliurfa and Adiyaman provinces rises to 20.

The body of a child was found while searching for the mother and daughter who disappeared during a natural disaster in the Tut district of Adiyaman province.

As a result of the natural disaster that occurred in Türkiye, residential buildings, hospitals and some institutions, as well as tent camps where earthquake-affected residents lived, were flooded.

