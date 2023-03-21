Türkiye-Greece ties take off with vows for ‘mutual support’

Türkiye and Greece have agreed to mutually support each other’s various candidacies as bilateral relations thaw in the wake of the earthquakes in Türkiye and the train crash in Greece, the countries’ top diplomats said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“We continue our solidarity after the recent tragedies,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu told reporters alongside his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

Türkiye supports Greece’s candidacy for a nonpermanent seat in the United Nations Security Council for the 2025-26 term, Cavushoglu said at a joint press briefing on the sidelines of the International Donors’ Conference in Brussels.

The conference aims to drum up millions of euros for the victims of the Feb. 6 tremors that killed nearly 50,000 people in Türkiye’s southeast and at least 6,000 more in neighboring Syria, marking the largest natural disaster in the region in years.

“We thank the Greek government and people for extending their support and solidarity after the earthquakes,” Cavushoglu remarked.

Greece was one of the first countries to offer aid to Türkiye while Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was among the first leaders who called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to convey condolences and support for the Turkish state and nation.

“It was so kind of my colleague Dendias to visit Hatay, as well,” he said, referring to Dendias’ trip to Hatay in late February.