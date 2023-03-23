Türkiye, Greece agree to further improve ties through positive agenda

Türkiye and Greece have agreed to further move on the “positive agenda” items in bilateral relations after the fourth round of discussions on the Joint Action Plan, Trend reports citing Daily News.

The deputy foreign ministers of Türkiye and Greece, Burak Akсapar and Konstantinos Fragkogiannis respectively, held a meeting on March 22 in the context of the Positive Agenda dialogue between Ankara and Athens focusing on the economic and trade sectors.

“A detailed update was made on the progress achieved over the 25 topics of the Positive Agenda list, such as the cooperation and enhancement in the fields of entrepreneurship, tourism, energy, transport and telecommunications, maritime affairs, ICT, education, social security, health, and the environment. It was noted that many items have been successfully concluded,” said a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

“Satisfactory progress has been achieved on several other items on the list,” it said.

The meeting set the framework for the finalization of the relevant agreements that could be signed during the next high-level meeting, said the ministry.

Given the significant progress made in this active and ongoing process, the two sides have agreed to explore additional items of cooperation in the context of the Positive Agenda, read the statement.