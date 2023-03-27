Türkiye attaches importance to stability of Turkmenistan - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Türkiye attaches importance to the stability of Turkmenistan, said the statement of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following the parliamentary elections held in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

"We are pleased that the parliamentary elections in Turkmenistan were held on 26 March 2023 in a peaceful and calm atmosphere.

We attach importance to the stability of friendly and brotherly Turkmenistan, and hope that the results of the elections will be auspicious for the Turkmen people," the statement said.

On March 26, elections of deputies of the Mejlis (parliament), members of the Khalk Maslakhaty and Gengeshes were held in Turkmenistan.