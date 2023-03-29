Ankara, Tashkent discuss defense cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar had a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhodir Kurbanov, the press service of the Turkish Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

Issues of defense and security at the bilateral and regional levels were discussed.

The parties also exchanged views on cooperation in the defense industry.

Hulusi Akar noted that bilateral relations between Ankara and Tashkent have received a strong impetus in recent years, rising to the level of "strategic partnership based on the principles of brotherhood".

The head of the ministry noted that the parties have a common will and determination to develop and deepen ties in all areas.

The Minister expressed gratitude for the support and solidarity shown by friendly and fraternal Uzbekistan in connection with the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye.