Turkish Bayraktar Akıncı UAV hits target from distance of 140 kilometers (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Bayraktar Akıncı UAV hit the target with high accuracy from a distance of 140 kilometers during test firing conducted with the help of IHA-230 missiles developed by the national industry, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to a statement made by Baykar, the integration of new ammunition and locally produced systems into Bayraktar Akıncı, which is developed by a national manufacturer, continues successfully.

In this context, test firing conducted on March 31 with the first Turkish supersonic air-to-ground missile IHA-230 developed by Roketsan was successfully completed.

IHA-230 missile with KKS/ANS control system, launched by Bayraktar Akıncı UAV, hit the target with high accuracy from a distance of 140 kilometers.

The IHA-230 missile, which has its own propulsion system, thanks to its long range and high rate of fire, will be able to demonstrate effectiveness against targets located kilometers away from the UAV.