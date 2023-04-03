More Turkish provinces declared natural disaster areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Six more provinces of Türkiye have been declared natural disaster areas, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

It was noted that the provinces of Bingol, Kayseri, Mardin, Tunceli, Nigde, and Batman, where buildings were destroyed during the earthquakes that hit these provinces on February 6, have been declared natural disaster areas.

On February 8, a state of emergency for 3 months was declared in the Turkish provinces of Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.