Sweden should take more concrete steps for NATO - Turkish FM

Sweden should take more concrete steps in terms of fighting anti-Türkiye terror on its soil in order to be admitted to NATO, the Turkish foreign minister said, calling on Stockholm to focus on efforts to curb finance and propaganda means of the terror organizations, Trend reports citing Daily News.

“The YPG/PYD continue to be active in Sweden. They generate important resources for the PKK. These must stop. We also want the extradition of terrorists,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters after two-day NATO meetings in Brussels on March 5.

Following the ratification of the Turkish Parliament, Finland officially joined the alliance on April 4 after a ceremony and its flag being raised at the headquarters in Brussels.

Cavusoglu stressed that Finland’s accession into NATO demonstrates Türkiye’s commitment to the open-door policy of the alliance and this Nordic state joined it after fulfilling the security demands of Türkiye.

“Finland has taken steps in line with our trilateral agreement,” he said, citing a memorandum of understanding signed between Türkiye, Sweden and Finland in June 2022. Sweden has taken some steps, amended the constitution and anti-terror bill which will take effect on June 1, Cavusoglu stated, repeating Ankara’s expectation to see positive steps from Sweden.

Sweden aims to join the alliance before the July summit of NATO leaders in Lithuania.