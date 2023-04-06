Turkish, US defense ministers discuss Finland's NATO membership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held a telephone conversation on Thursday, Trend reports citing the press service of Turkish Defense Ministry.

During the telephone conversation, the importance of extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative Agreement was emphasized.

The ministers also discussed Finland's membership in NATO, stressed the importance of the positive result of the modernization and supply project of F-16s to Türkiye.