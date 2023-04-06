Turkish FM meets with Russian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu has met at the iftar table in the official residence of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, who is on an official visit to Türkiye on April 6-7 at his invitation, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Sergey Lavrov was accompanied by Russian Ambassador to Türkiye Alexei Yerkhov.

On April 7, Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu and Sergey Lavrov are expected to discuss various issues on the bilateral and international agenda, and hold a joint press conference.