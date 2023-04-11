Erdogan launches election declaration, focuses on century of Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the election manifesto of the Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and pledged to bring Türkiye to the level they deserve, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“Hopefully, in the coming period, we will bring our country and nation to the place they deserve in the world. Thus, we will have the honor of transforming the two-centuries-old sadness of our geography and civilization into a joy that will last for centuries,” he said at the ceremony held for the election manifesto of his party.

“We are once again in the presence of our nation, saying ‘The steps for the Century of Türkiye,’” he said.

He pledged to continue working to keep their promise for the new civilian constitution, which they “see as the key to the Turkish Century.”

Erdogan said his party would transform all 81 provinces into disaster-resilient cities with the “Turkish National Risk Shield Model.”

“With holistic risk management, we will prepare our country in all its dimensions, not only against earthquakes but also against all kinds of disasters and threats,” he stated.

Erdogan pledged to realize a breakthrough similar to the one in the defense industry by increasing the development and production capacity of Türkiye in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors.

At the top of their achievements was a “safe environment” for the country, where each of the citizens lives peacefully, he said.

“At a time when the challenges that the world and our region are going through; we will ensure that Türkiye continues on its way as an island of peace and security with preventive security efforts,” he stated.

“We will continue to develop our humanitarian and conscientious foreign policy, which we present as a model to the world, in an entrepreneurial, effective and result-oriented manner with the targets of stability, balance and progress,” Erdogan stated.

His party will build the “axis of Türkiye” with a foreign policy where both the country, the region and humanity will find peace and stability, multilateralism, more cooperation, peace, stability and humanitarian diplomacy, the president emphasized.

Erdogan pledged to restore the Presidential Government System according to the experience of the last five years and changing needs, and develop it in a way that will contribute more to the goals for the Century of Türkiye.

The AK Party will continue the reforms that will strengthen the rule of law without interruption, and will seek consensus for comprehensive legislative reform, he said and continued, “We will move from the era of transformative reforms and protective reforms to the era of complementary reforms for high-standard democracy.”

“While we continue to remove the obstacles in front of democratic politics, we will not turn a blind eye to the intervention of terrorist organizations and tutelage groups in politics,” he stated.

The president said they would “strengthen the family structure with all kinds of material and moral support as well as protection from all deviant currents.”

With the “income supplementary family support system” the government will ensure that no household’s income falls below a certain level, he said.

Erdogan pledged continuation of growth through investment, employment, production, exports and current surplus.

“We will save our country from this problem by reducing inflation to single digits again. We will increase the welfare level of our employees, from civil servants to retirees and workers, by always increasing their wages above inflation,” he stated.