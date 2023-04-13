Türkiye starts construction of second giant drone carrier ship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Türkiye is starting construction of a larger ship than the TCG Anadolu amphibious assault ship, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

"TCG Anadolu was built at our shipyard. It can also accommodate tanks. The ship's crew is 1,400 people," he said.

TCG Anadolu, the world's first drone carrier ship, is Türkiye's largest assault ship. The construction of the ship began in 2014, and on July 1, 2020, it was tested. The ship, equipped with modern radars and sensors, is capable of carrying on board about 100 vehicles, including tanks and armored vehicles, as well as amphibious vehicles and boats. In general, its carrying capacity is 27,436 tons. Kızılelma, Hürjet, and Bayraktar TB3 unmanned aerial vehicles will be able to land on the ship's platform.

Previously, it was noted that the Turkish Navy’s largest warship TCG Anadolu entered service. The ceremony was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, and other officials.