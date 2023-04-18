Togg's first car showroom and service center opens in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Türkiye's first Togg electric car showroom and service center opened in Istanbul, Trend reports with reference to TurkicWorld.

Togg electric vehicles are on display at the Center opened in Zeytinburnu. Sales start time will be announced soon. Sales start time will be announced soon.

he first Togg car was presented to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 3.

Then, on April 4, the car was presented to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and on April 12 - to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The addresses of Togg car showrooms and car services that open in Turkey can be found at the link.