US gives first approval for modernization of F-16s in Turkish fleet

The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of some of the modernization kits requested by Türkiye for the F-16 fighter jets in its fleet, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The U.S. ministry gave the first approval to the sale of modernization kits of the Link-16 tactical data link (TDL) system, also known as the “multiple information distribution system,” to Türkiye to modernize the communication capability of existing F-16 warplanes.

“The State Department has decided to approve the sale of defense equipment and services and related equipment to Türkiye for the modernization of the existing F-16 aircraft fleet with an estimated value of $ 259 million,” U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a written statement.

In order to complete the sale, it must pass through the official approval of Congress. If approved by Congress, this will be the first major arms sale of the U.S. to Türkiye in many years.

The resolution followed Ankara’s approval of Finland’s NATO membership.

U.S. President Joe Biden sent a letter to Congress in April 2022, explaining that the sale of the $20-billion package to Türkiye was in line with NATO and national interests.