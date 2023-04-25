Türkiye continues evacuation efforts from Sudan - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Ankara continues its efforts to evacuate citizens of Türkiye and other countries from Sudan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on TV 100, Trend reports.

He said that the Turkish authorities evacuated 1,490 Turkish citizens from Sudan through Ethiopia.

"We evacuated 1,490 people from Sudan by bus. Of these, 640 reached Ethiopia. 189 people have crossed the Ethiopian border and are heading towards Addis Ababa. Currently, 850 people are still on the way. Tomorrow we send the rest of our citizens by bus," he said.

According to him, a route for the evacuation of people by air is currently being planned.

The minister added that he had contacted his Ethiopian counterpart to discuss the issues of facilitating the crossing of the border of the country by evacuees.

Türkiye also helped 110 citizens of 13 countries escape from conflict-ridden Sudan, Cavusoglu said.