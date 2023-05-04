Meeting on grain deal to be held in Istanbul tomorrow - Hulusi Akar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Tomorrow, Istanbul will host a meeting between representatives of the UN, Türkiye, Russia and Ukraine at a technical level, which will be dedicated to the grain deal, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"Prior to the meeting of the Deputy Ministers, it became necessary to hold a meeting of the technical staff of the UN, Türkiye, Russia and Ukraine. This meeting will take place tomorrow. It will be followed by a meeting of deputy ministers next week," Akar noted.