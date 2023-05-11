Turkish intelligence nabs 4 wanted IS terrorists in Syria

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) captured four wanted IS terrorists in Syria, including senior militant who acted as the terrorist group's so-called former governor, security sources said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The terrorists were nabbed in an operation following extensive work and were handed to security forces, the sources said.

IS' former so-called Türkiye governor Shahap Varish, who was on the Red Category of the Interior Ministry's Wanted List, was among those detained in the operation.

The terrorist was behind a number of foiled terrorist attacks planned against Turkish security forces.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare IS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched counterterrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.