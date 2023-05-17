Results of first round of presidential elections in Türkiye show who people support - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The result of the first round of presidential elections in Türkiye have shown who the people support, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the headquarters of the Justice and Development Party of Türkiye, Trend reports with reference to TurkicWorld.

"The Republican People's Party gained an advantage in the Grand National Assembly with 322 deputies and 49.5 percent of the votes," Erdogan said.

About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.

According to the results of the counting of votes in the presidential elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.50 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.89 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.44 percent. Since no one has won more than 50 percent of the vote, the second round of presidential elections will be held in Türkiye on May 28.