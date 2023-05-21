Turkish FM announces reduction in number of Russian tourists after Kilicdaroglu's statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. After the leader of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) of Türkiye, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, promised to impose an embargo on Russia the number of Russian tourists, the number of Russian tourists visiting Türkiye fell to 10 percent, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said, Trend reports citing TurkicWorld.

He also said that the reason for the decline in the number of Russian tourists is that they will not be able to return to their country if the opposition wins the elections.

The number of tourists who visited Türkiye in January-March 2023 increased by 26.8 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to 8 181 566 people.