One of the main tasks is development and adoption of new constitution - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. One of the main tasks in the new period will be the development and adoption of a new constitution in Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan said on the air of the TRT Haber TV channel, Trend reports.

"One of the most important goals of our Century of Türkiye vision is a new constitution. We want to save our democracy from a constitution that is the product of a coup. Of course, we want to do this with the widest possible consensus. As the People's Alliance, we will, of course, do the evaluation ourselves first. We will determine the steps to be taken," he said.