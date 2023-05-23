More than 1.6 million Turkish citizens votes from abroad in presidential elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Turkish citizens living abroad continue to vote in the second round of the presidential elections to be held on May 28, the Supreme Electoral Council of Türkiye says, Trend reports.

1,685,421 Turkish citizens took part in the voting, which began at foreign missions and at border posts. The voting process in foreign representations will end on May 24.

None of the presidential candidates received more than 50 percent of the vote in the elections held in Türkiye on May 14, so the second round of voting will take place on May 28.