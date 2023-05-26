Türkiye positively assesses Armenia's recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Türkiye positively assesses Armenia's recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a speech in Antalya, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has proposed a comprehensive peace treaty. If Armenia responds positively to this, then a peace treaty can be signed between the two countries," Cavusoglu said.

He added that Türkiye will also take positive steps in this regard.

The Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that 86,600 sq. km of the territory of Azerbaijan, recognized by Armenia, includes Karabakh.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.