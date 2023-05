BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the country's citizens to actively participate in the upcoming second round of the presidential elections, and jointly "open the door to a new era for Türkiye", Trend reports

Erdogan called on the citizens of the country to demonstrate unity.

The President of Türkiye expressed confidence that the citizens of the country will unite around the vision of the “Century of Türkiye” on Sunday.