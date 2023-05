BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. President of US Joe Biden has called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, Trend reports citing the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye.

According to the information, Putin congratulated Erdogan on his re-election as President of Türkiye.

Stating that Turkish-American relations are becoming even more important, the leaders agreed to further cooperation on all issues between the two countries.