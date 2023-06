BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the country's athletes who won three gold and three bronze medals at the 26th World Taekwondo Championship held in Baku, Trend reports.

The President of Türkiye, who shared the post on his social media accounts in this regard, expressed his gratitude to the Turkish women's and men's taekwondo teams.

The publication also contains the names and photographs of athletes who won gold and bronze medals.