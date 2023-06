BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. As a result of heavy rains, which began on Sunday afternoon in Ankara, several parts of the city were heavily flooded, Trend reports.

The first floors of residential buildings, workplaces, as well as underground passages were also flooded.

The depth of accumulated water on the streets of the city in some places reached 50 centimeters.

A large number of vehicles were also damaged.

According to forecasts, the rains will continue first days of the next week.