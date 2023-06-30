Turkish, Iran presidents hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi had a telephone conversation, Public Relations Office of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye said, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the state of bilateral relations and regional issues were discussed. The Presidents also exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the celebration of one of the main Islamic holidays - Eid al-Adha.

Both leaders expressed mutual wishes that Eid al-Adha will bring peace, tranquility and prosperity to all mankind, especially the Islamic world.