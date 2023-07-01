Türkiye becomes BSEC chairman for six months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Starting July 1, Türkiye became the chairman of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) for six months, according to a Twitter post by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

"On the 100th anniversary of our republic, we assume the chairmanship of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC). We are ready for an active presidency that will promote peace, stability and prosperity, which today are becoming even more important in the Black Sea region," the publication said.

The BSEC was established in 1992 with the active support of Türkiye, and the permanent international secretariat of the organization is located in Istanbul.