New wells be drilled in Türkiye’s Hakkari field this year - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. New exploration wells will be drilled in Türkiye’s Hakkari territory this year, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said, Trend reports.

"Daily oil production in the Gabar area will be increased to 200,000 barrels. Currently, work continues in the Kato area. We probably need a few more weeks, because Gabar is a little further to the north" the minister said.

Bayraktar noted that work is currently underway on the second stage of national energy efficiency, which will cover 2024 and 2030.

"We will start producing electricity in Russia next year. The second station will be Türkiye’s Sinop city. But we should have a nuclear power plant in the European part of Türkiye’s Thrace. In addition to large-scale nuclear power plants, we are working closely with the UK and the US on a new technology called the small modular reactor. We are working closely with France and are receiving very serious support from France regarding an independent third-party audit," he added.

Bayraktar pointed out that one of the main goals of the ministry for the coming period is uninterrupted supply security. When providing it, the main thing is to pay maximum attention to localization and the use of internal resources.

Meanwhile, discovery of new oil reserves in the Judi and Gabar districts of Sirnak province in southeastern Türkiye on May 2 and on Kato Mount in Türkiye on July 3, 2023 was announced.