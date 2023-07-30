Türkiye records increase in export of steel products to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 30. The value of steel products exported to Kazakhstan from Türkiye increased by 18.3 percent to $19.3 million from January through June 2023 compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

According to the Turkish Trade Ministry, in June, the value of exported steel products to Kazakhstan increased by 3 percent compared to the previous month, reading $3.5 million.

However, the overall Turkish export of steel products decreased by 39.2 percent in the first six months of this year compared to the same period in 2022 and totaled $7.2 billion.

In June of this year, Türkiye exported steel products worth $1.3 million, which is 42.1 percent less than in June last year. Over the past 12 months (June 2022 - June 2023), Türkiye exported steel products worth $16.4 billion.

Overall, the trade turnover between Türkiye and Kazakhstan totaled $1.9 billion from January through April 2023. This figure is 4.4 percent less than in the same period of the previous year ($2.06 billion).