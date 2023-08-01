Türkiye records surge in value of auto industry products' export to Georgia in 1H2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The total value of Türkiye's exports of auto industry products to Georgia increased by 91.5 percent to $87.5 million from January through June 2023 compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Trade, the value of Türkiye's exports of auto products to Georgia grew by 43.3 percent to $11.5 million in June this year (on annual basis).

Total exports of Turkish auto products abroad increased by 13.7 percent in the first half of this year compared to the same period of 2022 and amounted to $17.3 billion.

Türkiye exported $3 billion worth of automotive products in June of this year, which is 8.7 percent more than in the same month last year.

Over the past 12 months (from June 2022 through June 2023), Türkiye exported automotive products worth $33.1 billion.