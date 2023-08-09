Turkish TOGG Sedan electric car to go on sale in 1Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The first electric car produced in Türkiye, the TOGG Sedan model, will go on sale in the first quarter of 2025, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir said, Trend reports.

He stated that TOGG will continue to enter the global competitive arena with models from various segments, similar to other brands.

TOGG was presented to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, Emir of Qatar Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.