Strong earthquake hits Türkiye (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Abandoned building collapses as a result of a strong earthquake in the Turkish province of Malatya, the governor of the province of Ersin Yazici said, Trend reports.

Several people were injured as a result of the earthquake, he said.

There were no reports of other damage or deaths.

22:30 (GMT+4) An earthquake of 5.3-magnitude has struck the Turkish province of Malatya, Trend reports.

Information was distributed by the Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers.

There were no reports of damage or casualties.

On Feb. 6, 2023 a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.