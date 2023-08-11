Contracts with Baykar to strengthen Türkiye-Saudia Arabia ties - Breaking Defense

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Contracts signed with Turkish Baykar company will strengthen the defense industry ties between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in article published by Breaking Defense portal.

The article noted that this collaboration will also boost Türkiye's relations with other Persian Gulf countries.

On July 18 this year, an agreement on the export of the Bayraktar AKINCI unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) to Saudi Arabia was signed between the Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar and the Saudi Arabian Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Khalid bin Hussein bin Saleh Bayari.

Moreover, on August 8, memorandums of understanding were signed between Baykar and SAMI (Saudi Arabia Military Industries) company for the local production of unmanned aerial vehicles in Saudi Arabia, between Turkish ASELSAN and the Saudi National Company for Mechanical Systems (NCMS) - for electro-optical systems and training technologies, and between ROCKETSAN and NCMS - for smart munitions and training technologies.