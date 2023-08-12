Türkiye names funds needed to restore earthquake areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. About one trillion lira (about 36.9 trillion US dollars) will be spent this year on the reconstruction of areas of Türkiye affected by earthquakes, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said during his visit to Nurdagi district of Gazientep province, Trend reports.

"We no longer have citizens living in tents in Nurdagi. All citizens with the right to permanent residence are placed in containers. Some residential buildings built in Nurdagi and Islahiye will be commissioned in October," the Vice President said.

He noted that this year, only in the central state budget, the cost of the earthquake will amount to 762 billion Turkish liras.

On Feb. 6, 2023 a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.