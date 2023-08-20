Turkish Armed Forces neutralize PKK terrorists in northern Syria

ANKARA, Türkiye, August 20. The Turkish military neutralized two militants of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization in northern Syria, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

According to the statement, the liquidated terrorists were preparing an armed sortie in the zone of the Turkish Armed Forces' counter-terrorist operation "Source of Peace".

Earlier the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the beginning of military operation entitled 'Source of Peace' in Syria on October 9, 2019.