Turkish, Russian presidents hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held a phone talk, Public Relations Office of the Turkish Presidential Administration says, Trend reports.

It is reported that during the conversation, the heads of state discussed the progress of the conflict between Israel and Palestine, steps that can be taken to prevent further escalation of tensions and meet humanitarian needs in the region.

Erdogan said attacks on civilian settlements are a cause for concern and such initiatives are not welcomed by Türkiye.

The Turkish President stressed that his country will try to do everything possible to ensure peace in the region.

Meanwhile, a combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 900 and injured 2,806 Israelis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".