Turkish Red Crescent to send fuel to Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The Turkish Red Crescent will provide the Palestine Red Crescent Society with 400,000 liters of fuel, which will cover the 30-day needs of all hospitals and ambulances in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

In addition, the Palestine Red Crescent Society will receive support in the amount of $600,000.

The Turkish Red Crescent team in Egypt continues to work with the Egyptian Red Crescent Society to coordinate humanitarian aid delivered from Türkiye and sent to Gaza.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.