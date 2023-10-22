Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

Turkish Red Crescent to send fuel to Gaza Strip

Türkiye Materials 22 October 2023 11:35 (UTC +04:00)
Turkish Red Crescent to send fuel to Gaza Strip

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The Turkish Red Crescent will provide the Palestine Red Crescent Society with 400,000 liters of fuel, which will cover the 30-day needs of all hospitals and ambulances in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

In addition, the Palestine Red Crescent Society will receive support in the amount of $600,000.

The Turkish Red Crescent team in Egypt continues to work with the Egyptian Red Crescent Society to coordinate humanitarian aid delivered from Türkiye and sent to Gaza.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more